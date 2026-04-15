No injuries reported after car crashes into Mission home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home, according to the Mission Police Department.
The incident happened Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Evergreen Avenue.
A spokesperson for the Mission Police Department said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the home when the crash happened.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
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