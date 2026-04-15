Book donations needed for Weslaco student's little library initiative

A Weslaco teen is collecting 1,000 children's books to stock 16 little libraries outside Weslaco ISD schools.

Melanie Chavez is leading the book drive. The libraries will run on an honor system where people can take a book if they leave one behind.

More than 250 books have been donated so far. Chavez said she plans to add 100 of her own.

"Reading can be fun, reading can be good, so that's what we're doing with these little libraries," Chavez said.

She said any readable book is welcome, even if it's old.

"As long as they're readable, as long as the kids can enjoy them, that's perfectly fine," Chavez said. "These books don't need to come out of your pocket, they can be an old book from 10 years ago that you never got your kid to read."

The libraries will be restocked every month. Books can be dropped off at Weslaco High School.