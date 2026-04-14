Interim head football coach named at Robert Vela High

An interim head football coach at Robert Vela High School was named, a spokesperson for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced.

The announcement was made as the district board of trustees prepares to discuss the employment of Edinburg Vela High School Head Football Coach Ernesto “Ernie” Alonzo, who was suspended last month.

“Robert Vela High School Defensive Coordinator Sean Landez has been named interim head football coach, effective immediately, and will serve in this role until further notice,” a Tuesday news release from the district states.

Alonzo was suspended on March 26, and a job opening for a new head football coach at the school was posted on the district website that same day.

On the agenda for the April 14, 2026, school board meeting is a discussion of Alonzo’s employment during closed session.

Alonzo was accused of forcing students to work out naked back in 2024. His suspension came days after he testified during a hearing on one of two lawsuits against him.

The second lawsuit was filed by three students who allege that while exiting the showers in the athletic locker rooms at Robert Vela High School, Alonzo ordered them to perform burpees while they were "wet and completely nude."

A hearing for the second lawsuit was scheduled for April 28 at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.