Los Fresnos CISD superintendent announces retirement after more than 20 years of service

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gonzalo Salazar announced he is retiring this summer after more than 20 years with the district.

Dr. Salazar has served as superintendent since June 2006. He first stepped in as interim superintendent in December 2005, according to a news release.

He started his career with Los Fresnos CISD as an assistant principal and eventually become an elementary school principal.

The news release said under his leadership, the district saw improved student performance, enhanced curriculum programs, and expanded community engagement.

"Dr. Salazar's vision and leadership have profoundly impacted our students, staff, and the entire community," Los Fresnos CISD Board of Trustees President Donald Henderson said. "His unwavering dedication to our schools has set a high standard for educational leadership."

Henderson said the board supports Dr. Salazar's decision to retire and wishes him the best.

During his time as superintendent, Dr. Salazar oversaw initiatives aimed at improving educational outcomes. These included innovative teaching strategies, expanded extracurricular programs and facility enhancements, according to the news release.

His leadership emphasized collaboration among educators, parents, and leadership development across the organization.

"I am grateful to the Los Fresnos CISD Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve in this remarkable community and to work alongside such talented educators and supportive families," Dr. Salazar said. "As I reflect on my time in Los Fresnos, it is the people who will remain closest to my heart."

Dr. Salazar said he will miss the dedicated staff he worked with and the students who inspired him daily.

This summer marks Dr. Salazar's 37th year in public education. His current contract extends through 2029, but he decided this summer is the right time to retire.

The Board of Trustees will begin searching for a new superintendent to ensure a smooth transition for the district.