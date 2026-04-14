Aladdin Jr. takes the stage at the McAllen Performing Arts Center
The All-Star Theatre is working hard on their latest production. Aladdin Jr. is opening soon at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.
All-Star Theatre Director Joel Garza and cast members Ana-Teresa Anzaldua and Daniel Elborne spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the production's development and their personal experiences.
Tickets for Aladdin Jr. are on sale and shows are scheduled for April 25 and April 26 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.
For more information, click here.
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