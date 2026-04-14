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Aladdin Jr. takes the stage at the McAllen Performing Arts Center

Aladdin Jr. takes the stage at the McAllen Performing Arts Center
5 hours 13 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 3:52 PM April 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The All-Star Theatre is working hard on their latest production. Aladdin Jr. is opening soon at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

All-Star Theatre Director Joel Garza and cast members Ana-Teresa Anzaldua and Daniel Elborne spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the production's development and their personal experiences.

Tickets for Aladdin Jr. are on sale and shows are scheduled for April 25 and April 26 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

For more information, click here.

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