Progreso ISD campuses resume normal operations following lockdown
Progreso Independent School District campuses resumed normal school operations following a lockdown prompted by a report of an individual carrying a knife nearby.
The Progreso Police Department notified the district and said the suspect was near Baker Drive and FM 1015. Out of an abundance of caution, all school campuses were placed on lockdown, according to the district.
"The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority," the district said in a statement.
The district said campuses are operating on a regular school day schedule and classroom instruction and daily activities are proceeding as planned.
Progreso ISD is working with law enforcement and the situation is being addressed.
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