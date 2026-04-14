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Alton Fire Department adds automated CPR machines to improve survival rates

Alton Fire Department adds automated CPR machines to improve survival rates
1 hour 20 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 7:47 PM April 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Alton Fire Department adds automated CPR machines to improve survival rates

Alton firefighters now have a machine that performs CPR automatically.

The device straps to a patient's chest and handles chest compressions on its own. First responders say it frees them up to manage other tasks and eliminates fatigue during long calls.

The devices cost $20,000 each, and the fire department has two.

One will be kept in a fire truck and the other in an ambulance.

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