Alton Fire Department adds automated CPR machines to improve survival rates
Alton Fire Department adds automated CPR machines to improve survival rates
Alton firefighters now have a machine that performs CPR automatically.
The device straps to a patient's chest and handles chest compressions on its own. First responders say it frees them up to manage other tasks and eliminates fatigue during long calls.
The devices cost $20,000 each, and the fire department has two.
One will be kept in a fire truck and the other in an ambulance.
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