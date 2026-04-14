Free high-speed internet coming to Elsa parks and outdoor areas

Elsa is getting a new wireless access point on top of the city's water tower to expand free Wi-Fi access.

The new service will bring high-speed internet to more outdoor areas, including Pacific Trails Corridor and Mario Leal Park.

City leaders say Elsa has been served by a single internet provider, which has limited Wi-Fi options for residents.

"The Wi-Fi is good because right now we only have one provider. This is the second provider. It gives people a choice," Elsa Mayor Alonzo Perez said. "There's a lot of people here in our community that probably don't have Wi-Fi."

The new service is expected to launch this summer.