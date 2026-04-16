Former Starr County pageant director arrested on sexual assault of a child charge
The former director and president of the Starr County Royal Court was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault of a child, jail records show.
Jail records show bond was denied for Angel Benito Montemayor.
Social media posts identify Montemayor as the president and director in charge of three Starr County pageants — Miss Grulla Royal Court, Miss Rio Grande City Royal Court, and Miss Starr County Royal Court.
A statement from all three programs posted on Tuesday said an emergency meeting was held on Monday to remove Montemayor from his position “in response to recent allegations and ongoing legal matters involving its director and president.”
“This decision was made in consideration of the organization’s responsibility to its participants, families, and the broader community, and to ensure the continued integrity and stability of the program during this time,” the statement reads. “The Royal Court Pageant will be scheduling a meeting with the families of all three programs… to discuss the direction of the organization moving forward and to address any questions or concerns.”
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