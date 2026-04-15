Nikki Rowe's Dariett Perez signs to play at Newman University
Nikki Rowe girls soccer player Dariett Perez is committing to play Division 2 soccer with Newman University.
"It means a lot. I'm so thankful for this opportunity. I'm so blessed for this to actually be real," Perez said about her signing.
Perez helped lead Rowe to multiple playoff appearances during her time as a defender for the team. Her work as a defender helped Nikki Rowe secure seven shutouts in District play this past season.
She also is a two-time All-District selection, including taking home first team honors in her senior year.
"I love playing this sports and I'm so glad I'm going into the next chapter to play."
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