Nikki Rowe's Dariett Perez signs to play at Newman University

Nikki Rowe girls soccer player Dariett Perez is committing to play Division 2 soccer with Newman University.

"It means a lot. I'm so thankful for this opportunity. I'm so blessed for this to actually be real," Perez said about her signing.

Perez helped lead Rowe to multiple playoff appearances during her time as a defender for the team. Her work as a defender helped Nikki Rowe secure seven shutouts in District play this past season.

She also is a two-time All-District selection, including taking home first team honors in her senior year.

"I love playing this sports and I'm so glad I'm going into the next chapter to play."