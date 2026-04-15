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Nikki Rowe's Dariett Perez signs to play at Newman University

Nikki Rowe's Dariett Perez signs to play at Newman University
30 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 7:27 PM April 15, 2026 in Sports

Nikki Rowe girls soccer player Dariett Perez is committing to play Division 2 soccer with Newman University. 

"It means a lot. I'm so thankful for this opportunity. I'm so blessed for this to actually be real," Perez said about her signing. 

Perez helped lead Rowe to multiple playoff appearances during her time as a defender for the team. Her work as a defender helped Nikki Rowe secure seven shutouts in District play this past season. 

She also is a two-time All-District selection, including taking home first team honors in her senior year.

"I love playing this sports and I'm so glad I'm going into the next chapter to play."

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