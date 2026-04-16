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Thursday, April 16, 2025: Breezy and warm with a high of 90

Thursday, April 16, 2025: Breezy and warm with a high of 90
10 hours 19 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 11:01 AM April 16, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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