McAllen survey seeking suggestions to revitalize city’s downtown area

The city is asking people to fill out a survey with their suggestions.

The survey asks people why they come downtown and, if they do not visit, the reasons they are avoiding the area. There are also several questions asking what type of businesses and entertainment people think should line these streets.

City leaders want to transform the downtown and entertainment district.

"But most importantly, this plan starts with you," McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a social media post.

The city is putting out a call on social media inviting the public to give their input on a new online survey. The survey is open to residents and business owners alike.

The city says the survey is the first step in a three-phase plan to revitalize downtown.

"This plan focuses on enhancing public spaces, improving mobility and access, and supporting continued economic development," Villalobos said.

A city spokesperson says McAllen is doing the survey as part of the city's ongoing commitment to listening and making informed, data-driven decisions.

The feedback from the survey will help the city better understand the needs and experiences of residents, business owners, and visitors to downtown.

The city says the results of the survey will be carefully reviewed to shape future improvements in the area.

The survey will be up until May 5, 2026. Click here to participate.

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