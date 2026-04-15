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Rio Grande City softball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission & Palmview takes down Roma

Rio Grande City softball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission & Palmview takes down Roma
3 hours 19 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 11:03 PM April 14, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the Rio Grande City vs. Mission and Roma vs. Palmview softball games on Tuesday, April 14.

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