McAllen Memorial's Norma Ramos signs with OLLU cross country

McAllen Memorial senior cross country star Norma Ramos officially announced her commitment to join the cross country program at Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

"Just to have them here by my side, it means a lot to have a big support system," Ramos said of having her family there for her signing. “I’m really excited to start this new chapter.”

Ramos is a four-year letterman for the Mustangs and has consistently been one of the top runners in the area. She’s qualified for regionals twice, in 2022 and 2025.

This past season, Ramos earned first team All-District honors and posted a personal best time of 19 minutes and 25 seconds in the 5K.