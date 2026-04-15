Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Mercedes public works sprays for mosquitos across city streets, parks
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Venezuelan-born doctor detained by Border Patrol set to be released, attorney says
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Book donations needed for Weslaco student's little library initiative
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Consumer Reports: Preparing your grill for the summer
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Brownsville man arrested on human smuggling charges after police chase ends in...
Sports Video
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signing
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McAllen Memorial's Norma Ramos signs with OLLU cross country
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Rio Grande City softball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission...
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La Joya's Gael Zambrano shines as Coyotes win 1-0 pitching duel against...
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No action taken regarding employment of suspended Edinburg CISD coach