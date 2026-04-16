UTRGV women's golf team wins Southland Conference title and earns automatic bid to NCAA Regionals
The UTRGV women's golf team captured the Southland Conference title on Wednesday afternoon in Sam Marcos.
The team was tied with Houston Christian going into the final hole, where Miriam Barcalova sunk the putt to clinch the conference championship for the Vaqueros.
Barcalova and teammate Pitchayapa Pungpho finished tied for second in the tournament, shooting a total of 216 over the three days. Natalia Rodriguez shined in the final day, shooting a team-best 69 to help lead the Vaqueros to the title.
This is the third conference championship this academic year for UTRGV, with the volleyball and women's track & field programs securing titles prior to the women's golf team.
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