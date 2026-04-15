Brownsville man arrested on human smuggling charges after police chase ends in rollover crash
A driver was arrested on human smuggling charges and hospitalized after a Wednesday morning police chase ended in a rollover crash in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The rollover crash caused a full closure of Boca Chica Boulevard between Padre Island Highway and Owens Road.
According to DPS, the male driver of a gray Chevy Tahoe was transporting four immigrants when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The driver, identified as a Brownsville resident, evaded authorities before crashing on Boca Chica Boulevard.
DPS said the unidentified driver was arrested on charges of human smuggling and evading arrest on a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
The four immigrant passengers are in Border Patrol custody.
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