Brownsville man arrested on human smuggling charges after police chase ends in rollover crash

KRGV chase

A driver was arrested on human smuggling charges and hospitalized after a Wednesday morning police chase ended in a rollover crash in Brownsville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The rollover crash caused a full closure of Boca Chica Boulevard between Padre Island Highway and Owens Road.

According to DPS, the male driver of a gray Chevy Tahoe was transporting four immigrants when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a Brownsville resident, evaded authorities before crashing on Boca Chica Boulevard.

DPS said the unidentified driver was arrested on charges of human smuggling and evading arrest on a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The four immigrant passengers are in Border Patrol custody.