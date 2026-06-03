Cameron County tables decision on tax break request for major AI shipbuilding project

Cameron County leaders tabled a decision on a shipbuilding company's request for a tax break after hours of public comment.

Saronic Technologies, a company that wants to build military and commercial ships at the Port of Brownsville, presented its plans to commissioners and community members during a Tuesday Cameron County commissioners meeting.

As previously reported, Saronic Technologies is looking at the port as a possible site for a new shipyard. The company focuses on creating AI-driven, autonomous surface vessels, or self-directed ships, for possible naval warfare.

Saronic Technologies is asking the county for a tax abatement, which would reduce property taxes to zero.

During Tuesday’s meeting, supporters said the company brings economic and educational opportunities to the area. They urged commissioners to vote yes on the proposal.

Opponents argued the county should prioritize environmental protection and public services over corporate incentives.

Uriel Gavito, who spoke against the tax abatement, addressed commissioners.

"I have an issue with this greater pattern of selling out our home, our community, and the health of our community to these corporations who don't care about our community," Gavito said.

Saronic officials pushed back on some of those concerns, saying the facility would use modern technology and create long-term opportunities for local workers.

The company also said it plans to work with schools, colleges and training programs to build a local workforce.

After hearing both sides, commissioners decided to table the item because not all commissioners were present.

Saronic Technologies previously said they are also considering a location in Virginia for the project.

The item will be revisited at a county commissioners meeting set for June 16.