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Guerra’s Stables in Edinburg now offering Scouting America Horsemanship Merit Badge

Guerra’s Stables in Edinburg now offering Scouting America Horsemanship Merit Badge
2 hours 45 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 3:34 PM June 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Guerra’s Stables in Edinburg is now the first stables in the Rio Grande Valley to offer Scouting America Horsemanship Merit Badges.

For more information, call 956-862-3536.

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