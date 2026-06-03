Guerra’s Stables in Edinburg now offering Scouting America Horsemanship Merit Badge
Guerra’s Stables in Edinburg is now the first stables in the Rio Grande Valley to offer Scouting America Horsemanship Merit Badges.
For more information, call 956-862-3536.
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