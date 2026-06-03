Edcouch man pleads not guilty after allegedly confessing to fatal shooting
A 19-year-old Edcouch man who police said previously confessed to fatally shooting a man pleaded not guilty to murder, Hidalgo County court records show.
Emanuel Ibarra Flores was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that happened on Jan. 3 in the 700 block of Chickadee Street in Pharr at around 11:30 p.m.
Officers at the scene found an unresponsive 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified in a criminal complaint as Randy Luna Herrera.
Herrera died at the scene, police said.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Flores was at the scene and admitted to shooting Herrera “multiple times with a rifle.” He was arrested without incident, police said.
The complaint said a relative had called Flores, warning him to remove property from Herrera’s house because “Randy was making threats against him.”
The relative also said Herrera had threatened to shoot her in the face.
Herrera was unarmed when the shooting happened, the complaint noted.
A hearing for Flores is set for Aug. 17. Jail records indicate he was released on bond on Jan. 30.
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