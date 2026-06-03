USDA announces possible case of New World screwworm in South Texas

Photo credit: USDA

A case of the New World screwworm may have been detected in South Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

The sample is at USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, lowa, for confirmatory testing, the USDA said in a social media post.

The USDA did not specify where in South Texas the possible case of screwworm was detected.

“We have already activated personnel on the ground and are working with local partners,” the USDA said.

The screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae burrow into the flesh of living animals. Thousands of screwworm cases have popped up in Mexico, according to the Texas Tribune. Officials have said an outbreak could devastate the cattle industry in Texas.

On Tuesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said a new case was detected 25 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Additional details on the possible case in South Texas were not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.