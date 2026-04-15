Brownsville taxi fares set to rise

Some Brownsville taxi drivers are pushing for a fare increase, citing rising gas costs and vehicle repair expenses.

It comes after Brownsville city commissioners approved updates to the city’s vehicle-for-hire ordinance, including an increase in the taxi base fare from $3.50 to $6.

The approval was done during an April 7 meeting.

“The changes also formally incorporate definitions for transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft, which are regulated at the state level,” the city said in a news release.

City officials say the proposed ordinance is about more than just money. It's also about passenger safety.

Unlike rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, which are regulated by the state, local taxi drivers in Brownsville must follow city rules. That includes annual vehicle inspections, proof of insurance, and working meters that track fare pricing.

"This ordinance is needed; it's for the protection of our citizens," Brownsville Metro Chief Safety Officer Juan Miguel Gonzalez said. "We want to ensure that we are licensing our taxi drivers, our taxi operators. Make sure their vehicles are safe,"

Some taxi drivers oppose the ordinance. They say the rate they've held for years helps them keep their current customers.

Gonzalez says taxi drivers supporting the ordinance say the increase helps them keep up with rising gas costs.

Officials say taxi drivers are trying to find their place in a market now dominated by rideshare apps. But even with competition, the city says local drivers still play a key role, especially for residents who rely on them daily.

City leaders say whether it's a taxi or a rideshare, the most important thing is making sure your ride is safe and properly regulated.