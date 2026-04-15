UTRGV expanding Vackar Stadium seating ahead of 2026 football season

UTRGV is adding about 1,500 seats to the south end zone at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium before the 2026 football season starts, according to a news release.

The student section will move entirely to the end zone, increasing capacity from 3,000 to 3,250 seats.

Overall stadium capacity will rise to 13,498, up from 12,000, the release stated.

Sections 120-122 will now be used for season tickets and single-game tickets. UTRGV will hold a few hundred seats for single-game buyers, plus standing-room-only tickets.

The expansion will let some fans on the season ticket wait list buy new season tickets for 2026, the release added.

"We are excited to be able to offer more fans the opportunity to attend UTRGV football games," UTRGV Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said in a statement.

UTRGV will announce a new ticketing platform this summer that will improve technology and tracking. It will unify all ticketing, including student tickets and donations, on one system.

The exact number of single game seats available will be announced when the new platform launches.

“As our program continues to grow, we are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience and create more access for our community to engage with Vaqueros football,” the university said in a statement. “Our inaugural season provided invaluable insight, and the implementation of a new ticketing platform will allow us to better understand our fans and make more informed, data-driven decisions that will ultimately improve the game day experience across all our ticketed sports.”