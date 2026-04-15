Suspect facing upgraded charges in Edinburg hit-and-run crash after cyclist dies

Alfredo Yanez. Photo credit, Edinburg Police Department

Charges were upgraded against a 71-year-old man after a cyclist he’s accused of hitting in a March hit-and-run crash died on Sunday, according to a news release.

Alfredo Yanez was first arrested and charged with collision involving personal injury or death on March 24 in connection with the crash that hospitalized cyclist Eric Lee Flores in critical condition.

The crash happened on March 20 in the 700 block of East Chapin Road.

Flores died April 12, according to a Wednesday news release.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, police officers who responded to the crash said Flores sustained a “large laceration” on the right side of his waist, which was “heavily bleeding.”

Flores was “breathing lightly but was unresponsive to verbal commands” and was hospitalized in unstable condition.

After obtaining video of the crash from a witness, police located the suspect vehicle at Yanez’s residence in Roma.

“Yanez admitted to being the driver at the time of the crash and stated that he fled the scene because he was scared,” the complaint stated.

Yanez’s common-law wife, 70-year-old Silvia Galindo Martinez, was previously charged with failure to report a felony in connection with the crash.

Yanez was arraigned on an upgraded charge of collision causing serious bodily injury or death on Tuesday, and an additional charge of manslaughter was filed.

Both charges are second-degree felonies.

Bond was set at $400,000. Hidalgo County jail records show Yanez remains in custody as of Wednesday morning.