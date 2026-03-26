Common-law wife of Edinburg hit-and-run suspect now faces charges in cyclist crash

The common-law wife of a man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist on life support is now in custody.

Silvia Galindo Martinez, 70, is charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release.

The news release identified Martinez as the common-law wife of Alfredo Yanez, the 71-year-old Roma man accused of hitting Eric Lee Flores with his truck on March 20, 2026.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East Chapin Road.

Flores was riding a bicycle when Yanez allegedly struck him with a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado and drove off without stopping to help.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, police officers who responded to the crash said Flores sustained a “large laceration” on the right side of his waist, which was “heavily bleeding.”

Flores was taken to a hospital in unstable condition and remains on life support.

Police used video from a witness to track down the truck at Yanez's home in Roma.

Yanez admitted to driving the truck involved in the crash, according to a criminal complaint. He told police he left the scene because he was scared.

Yanez was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of collision involving serious bodily injury in connection with the crash. Yanez remains in the Hidalgo County jail on a $150,000 bond.