Edinburg hosts hurricane preparedness event ahead of storm season
Hurricane season is weeks away, and Rio Grande Valley leaders are urging residents to get prepared.
Edinburg city leaders hosted a hurricane preparedness event at city hall, where emergency management officials from across the Valley provided resources available before, during and after a hurricane.
"It's also really important that all street crews know where they need to be in times of need, everywhere from public utilities being out on the roads to make sure they're clear, to solid waste to be able to pick up debris, to our police department and fire department being able to respond to emergencies as they arrive," Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa said.
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