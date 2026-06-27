4-way stop being installed at Edinburg intersection after traffic study

The city of Edinburg will install a 4-way stop at the intersection of Alberta Road and Veterans Boulevard, near Bert Ogden Arena.

The change is the result of a traffic study that found there was heavy traffic and a high number of crashes in the area.

"That will help to alleviate some traffic issues. People would have to stop and allow the traffic to go through that cross traffic on Alberta [Road] that goes through Veterans [Boulevard]. It can be dangerous for them as the traffic comes pretty quickly," Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa said.

The stop signs will be installed in about two weeks. The city eventually plans to install a traffic signal at the intersection once funding is secured.