Edinburg police officer receives award for bravery after shielding residents from knife threat

An Edinburg Police Department officer received the state's highest honor for bravery after putting himself between an armed suspect and customers at a gas station.

Officer Fernando Cervantes was presented with the Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Bravery from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement at the Texas State Capitol on June 26, 2026.

The award recognizes law enforcement officers who go beyond the normal call of duty and show exceptional courage in the face of danger.

The honor stems from a confrontation at a Stripes gas station in Edinburg on Sept. 1, 2025. Cervantes was the first officer to arrive after reports came in of an armed suspect trying to force their way into the busy convenience store, which had multiple customers and employees inside.

Cervantes tried to talk the suspect down, but when that failed and the threat escalated, he stepped in to stop the danger. No injuries were reported.