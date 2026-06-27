City of McAllen seeks feedback on proposed bus rapid transit system

McAllen city leaders are considering a Bus Rapid Transit system.

It's designed to be faster than traditional services, the specialized vehicles differ significantly from standard city buses.

"For example, raised platforms where the bus comes, so that you don't have to step on the bus, it's already at grade. It could include some preemption for the bus so that they could move more frequently along a corridor. It could include accordion buses, the long 64 buses that have the articulation in the middle. It's not exclusive but those are some of the features that come with Bus Rapid Transit," McAllen Transit Director Mario Delgado said.

The new bus would be longer with an accordion-like center. It would run on either shared or dedicated lanes.

The city launched a survey to find out what the community thinks. To fill it out, click here.