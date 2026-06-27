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5 Valley Schools participate 7on7 State Tournament

5 Valley Schools participate 7on7 State Tournament
12 hours 20 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 7:31 PM June 26, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Today’s scores

Weslaco Scores

Weslaco 26-27 Dripping Springs (OT)

Weslaco 29-19 Cypress Falls 

Weslaco 27-13 Argyle 

PSJA North Scores

PSJA North 34-28 Ellison

PSJA North 20-22 Dickinson  

PSJA North 30-18 Arlington Lamar 

Economedes Scores

Economedes 7-25 Coppell 

Economedes 12-14 Tyler Legacy 

Economedes 14-25 Grand Oaks 

Mercedes Scores

Mercedes 6-26 Cypress Ranch

Mercedes 12-40 Arlington

Mercedes 15-28 Anderson

Division 1 Championship Bracket

Waller vs Weslaco, Saturday @ 8:45 a.m.

Lake Highlands vs PSJA North, Saturday @ 8:45 a.m. 

Division 1 Consolation Bracket

Economedes vs El Paso Eastwood, Saturday @ 8 a.m.

Mercedes vs Laredo United, Saturday @ 8 a.m.

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