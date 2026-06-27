5 Valley Schools participate 7on7 State Tournament
Today’s scores
Weslaco Scores
Weslaco 26-27 Dripping Springs (OT)
Weslaco 29-19 Cypress Falls
Weslaco 27-13 Argyle
PSJA North Scores
PSJA North 34-28 Ellison
PSJA North 20-22 Dickinson
PSJA North 30-18 Arlington Lamar
Economedes Scores
Economedes 7-25 Coppell
Economedes 12-14 Tyler Legacy
Economedes 14-25 Grand Oaks
Mercedes Scores
Mercedes 6-26 Cypress Ranch
Mercedes 12-40 Arlington
Mercedes 15-28 Anderson
Division 1 Championship Bracket
Waller vs Weslaco, Saturday @ 8:45 a.m.
Lake Highlands vs PSJA North, Saturday @ 8:45 a.m.
Division 1 Consolation Bracket
Economedes vs El Paso Eastwood, Saturday @ 8 a.m.
Mercedes vs Laredo United, Saturday @ 8 a.m.
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