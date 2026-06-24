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Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Warm and sunny with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Warm and sunny with highs in the 90s
8 hours 45 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 11:42 AM June 24, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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