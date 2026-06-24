Wednesday, June 24, 2026: Warm and sunny with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Screwworm concerns force Rio Grande Valley shelters to change transportation plans
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South Padre Island road work near beach access 21 aims to cut...
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2 men found dead in Houston inside vehicle bought at an auction...
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‘I don’t want him to get out’: Victim's family pushes back as...
Sports Video
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UTRGV WBB expects to be led by more collective effort offensively next...
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Former Oregon Duck & Texas Longhorn ready to shine with UTRGV basketball
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UTRGV football ticket registration open for road game against UTSA
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2026 RGV Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: Brownsville Pace boys cross country...
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2026 RGV Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: 1991 La Villa 2A cross...