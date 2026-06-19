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Friday, June 19, 2026: Extreme heat warning will go into effect this afternoon

Friday, June 19, 2026: Extreme heat warning will go into effect this afternoon
8 hours 55 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 11:35 AM June 19, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

RELATED STORY: Cooling centers opening across the Valley amid extreme heat warning

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