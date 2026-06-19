RGV Red Crowns prepare for last match of four-game road trip

The RGV Red Crowns are gearing up for their fourth straight road game, taking on Austin United FC on Saturday.

The last time these two teams met was at the end of May in Harlingen when the Red Crowns won 5-0.

The team is looking to repeat that result on the road.

"We go in with the mentality that we're better, that we have to do our job, defensively, offensive and just go out there and win," RGV Red Crowns defender Ramon Zuniga said.

Red Crowns head coach Rafael Reyna said the team knows what to expect from Austin United FC.

"They're gonna come out, they're gonna try to pressure us and keep the score 0-0 as much as they can, so we're going to just try to play our game, find the spaces and create as many opportunities as we can," Reyna said.

With the road trip coming to an end this weekend, the Red Crowns will finally be back at home in Harlingen for a match against Capital City SC on June 26.