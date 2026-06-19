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RGV West defeats RGV East in 5A/6A All-Star Game

RGV West defeats RGV East in 5A/6A All-Star Game
2 hours 7 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 11:14 PM June 18, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the 5A/6A RGV Baseball All-Star Game.

The RGV West team won 10-11.

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