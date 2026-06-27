Congressman Gonzalez secures funding for sewage system upgrades in Combes
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will present funding to the city of Combes to reconstruct their sewage system.
On Saturday, June 27, Gonzalez will give city leaders $850,000 to reconstruct and upgrade eight sewer lift stations that were damaged during the March 2025 floods, according to a news release.
Gonzalez secured a total of $12.6 million in federal funds for 15 community projects, including the upgrades in Combes.
The check presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the Combes Community Park, located at 21626 Hand Road.
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