Laguna Vista city leaders approve beautification program

The city of Laguna Vista is moving forward with a beautification plan to make their city greener and more welcoming.

The plan calls for adding more native plants, flowers, and landscaping across the community.

City leaders approved the plan in early June. The first phase will focus on the town's main entrances off State Highway 100 and State Highway 510.

"The beautification plan sort of narrows in on those areas to beautify Laguna Vista," Mayor Pro Tem Teresa Bryant said. "To make it so when you're sitting in the park or when you're walking on the trails or when you go to any green space in Laguna Vista that you see color and nature."

Roloff Park will also get a new soccer field and new walkways in July. It's part of a $300,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.