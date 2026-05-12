Brownsville ordinance targets digital billboard trucks on city roads

A new mobile billboard ban is now in effect in Brownsville and city leaders warn that drivers who ignore it could face fines.

City leaders say this new ordinance is meant to prevent distractions on the roads and repeat violations could come with a cost.

The new ordinance went into effect May 1. Under it, police officers can stop drivers operating mobile billboards displaying digital messages or play sound while driving through the city.

Brownsville City Attorney Will Treviño says they are attempting to educate the community about the new rule, but people who continue violating the ordinance could receive a citation.

The violation would be considered a Class C misdemeanor with fines of up to $500.

"It's left to the police officer and their discretion to pull over the drivers of the vehicles, educate them, if there is a reason to cite them, then they would use their discretion to cite them for that traffic violation," Treviño said.

Treviño says the city decided to regulate the mobile digital billboards after receiving complaints. He added changes could come to ordinance in the future, if neccessary.

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