Weslaco's Ethan Silva signs with Mountain View baseball

A Weslaco Panthers catcher is heading to the next level to play college baseball.

Ethan Silva signed his national letter of intent to join the program at Mountain View College on Monday. Silva took home All-District honors this past season with the Panthers as he helped lead the team to a playoff berth.

He posted a batting average of .306 this season along with 21 RBI.

"This is what I've been working for my whole life," Silva said. "Just always playing baseball, it's been the goal. I'm glad to be here today. The college I picked, Mountain View. It's a good school, good conference to go do good."