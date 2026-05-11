Mission Police Department honors officers killed in the line of duty

The Mission Police Department honored police officers killed in the line of duty on Monday.

A memorial ceremony was held outside police department headquarters where Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres read the names of officers killed in the line of duty around the Rio Grande Valley.

The ceremony is part of National Police Week and is meant to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement.

"We want the families to know that they are not alone, that we are together. No matter if we retire or not, you'll always be a law enforcement officer in our hearts and spirit," Mission Police Department spokesperson Arturo Flores said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will host their annual Fallen Officer Memorial Ceremony on Thursday.