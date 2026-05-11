Winning Lotto Texas ticket bought in Brownsville claimed by South Dakota trust company

KRGV file photo.

A trust company claimed a $78 million Lotto Texas ticket just days before the winning ticket was set to expire, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was bought in Brownsville at Gordon's Bait & Tackle, located at 7066 Padre Island Highway. The drawing was held on November 15, 2025 and was the sixth largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history.

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Jua-Ri Trust Agreement, managed by Trident Trust Company Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, claimed the prize on May 8, six days before the ticket's May 14 expiration.

The claimant selected the cash value option at the time of purchase and received $43.8 million before taxes.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from 1 to 54. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.