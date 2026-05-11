San Benito residents can schedule brush pickup for storm debris
Residents of San Benito can scheduled to have their storm debris picked up by Republic Services.
City officials said the weekend storm brought strong winds across Cameron County, causing widespread damage throughout the area, including downed trees, branches, power lines, signs, and property damage.
As part of the cleanup effort, San Benito residents should place storm-related brush and tree debris ready for pickup along the right-of-way near their property.
Once debris is out, residents are asked to call 956-392-7003 to schedule the pickup.
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