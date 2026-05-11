Man sentenced to life in 2017 shooting death of teen during Pharr home invasion

A man has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy during a home invasion in 2017.

Ambrosio Guadalupe Rodriguez was sentenced Monday, May 11. He was convicted of capital murder last week for the death of Gerardo Rodriguez.

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The shooting occurred on March 2017 in Pharr. Three masked men stormed a home and shot the teen while trying to rob another man and woman.