Man sentenced to life in 2017 shooting death of teen during Pharr home invasion
A man has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy during a home invasion in 2017.
Ambrosio Guadalupe Rodriguez was sentenced Monday, May 11. He was convicted of capital murder last week for the death of Gerardo Rodriguez.
RELATED STORY: Man accused in teen’s shooting death pleads not guilty
The shooting occurred on March 2017 in Pharr. Three masked men stormed a home and shot the teen while trying to rob another man and woman.
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