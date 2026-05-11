KRGV Cares Closet campaign underway
The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is underway.
Channel 5 News, in partnership with South Texas Health System and Driscoll Children's Hospital, is raising funds to provide comfort for hospitalized children.
Reporter Lucy Lopez spoke with STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda about the campaign's goal and donation opportunities.
To make a donation, click here.
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