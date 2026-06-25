Hidalgo County is helping Progreso spray for mosquitoes

The Hidalgo County Precinct 1 office is stepping in to help Progreso with mosquito spraying after the city's only spray unit broke down.

The county's mosquito spraying truck will roll out around 7 p.m. Thursday. Spraying is also planned for Saturday morning.

More than a week after heavy rain drenched the Rio Grande Valley, puddles of water are still visible around Progreso. The standing water has created a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Progreso resident Alicia Pina said she and her niece were swarmed by mosquitoes while at a park recently.

Pina said she has kept her yard tidy and used bug spray, but it has not been enough.

"We can't even go outside because we get attacked right away," Pina said.

The city found out last week that its lone spray unit is not working. Progreso Acting City Manager Dalila Pecina said the unit is so old that replacing a broken part has become a problem.

"We did order the part, but it didn't fit, so they were trying to make it fit the one we have because the one we have is already discontinued, so they don't sell that brand locally," Pecina said.

City maintenance crews have also been tied up since the storms rolled through.

"[Crews] didn't have a chance to work on it or anything; they were helping out with maintenance, with flooding, and with the cleaning," Pecina said.

A private donor has stepped in to buy the city a new spray machine, which will be used as a backup. The city says its current machine should be repaired by tomorrow.

Pina is also calling on residents to do their part.

"I know it's hot, but some people mow their lawns, and other neighbors don't," Pina said. "We, as citizens, have to do our part, and the city has to do its part, fixing the machinery so they can fumigate our town."

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