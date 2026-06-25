Bond set for woman charged in connection with Alamo expressway crash

A woman arrested after a rollover crash on an expressway in Alamo that ejected a 5-year-old child from a vehicle faced a judge on Thursday.

Samantha Vianney Rodriguez was arrested along with Francisco Davila Jr. on Wednesday on charges of endangering a child in connection with the June 19 crash. They were identified as the adult driver and passenger of a silver Dodge Durango that collided with a tractor-trailer.

Rodriguez was arraigned on Thursday on four counts of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $200,000. Davila will be charged at a later time, police said.

As previously reported, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Tower Road. A 5-year-old child was ejected from the Durango and remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe head trauma, police said.

According to a Wednesday news release, an investigation revealed that the Durango was traveling “at a high rate of speed” and that the driver, identified as Davila, attempted an “unsafe lane change” that led to the collision.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Adult occupants of other vehicle involved in Alamo expressway crash in custody

“During the crash, several juvenile passengers were ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries requiring emergency medical treatment,” police said. “Investigators further determined that multiple occupants were not properly restrained at the time of the collision, including children sharing seat belts and a child safety seat that was not properly secured.”

Police initially said the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 40-year-old Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez, fled the scene following the crash. He was charged the following day with two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury – failure to give information, and four counts of collision involving injury – failure to give information.

On Tuesday, police clarified that Ramirez did stop at the scene but left before police arrived. A news release issued on Wednesday indicated that Ramirez left the crash scene without exchanging information and was heading to his residence in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, when he was located in Hidalgo.