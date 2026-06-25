Bond reduction request denied for Mission man charged in deadly motorcycle crash

A judge denied a request for a Mission murder suspect in custody to reduce his $3.25 million bond.

In denying the reduction request, state District Court Judge J.R. “Bobby” Flores said he had no sympathy for the suspect, Apolonio Perez.

Perez was charged on June 15 with murder, intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest in connection with a May 3 crash that authorities said killed 23-year-old John Alonso.

According to previous reports, Perez was on his motorcycle on the expressway evading troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and led them on a chase that lasted over eight miles.

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Perez exited the expressway at Inspiration Road in Mission and drove into oncoming traffic, causing the collision on the westbound Frontage Road when he hit the other motorcyclist.

Alonso was pronounced dead at the scene. Perez suffered a broken arm and leg and “multiple wounds to his head,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News. Perez had to be restrained from moving.

A toxicology report revealed that Perez had a blood alcohol concentration of .19 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit.

A request to reduce the bond was filed on June 18, citing the $3.25 million bond as illegal because it is “excessive, oppressive, and beyond his financial means, in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.”

During Thursday’s bond reduction hearing, Perez’s attorney argued that Perez has been in custody for 11 days and is in a wheelchair and not a danger to the public.

Perez’s legal team did not suggest a new bond amount.

Judge Flores denied the request.

When Oscar Rene Flores, Perez's attorney, pointed out that his client is wheelchair-bound, Flores replied, "he put himself there."