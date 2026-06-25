Permit being sought to build $1 billion desalination plant on South Padre Island
RGV-Desal, a company that previously announced plans to operate a $1 billion desalination plant in South Padre Island, is preparing to apply for a permit to build the plant.
The plant would pull salt water from the Gulf and convert it into clean drinking water for the Rio Grande Valley. It's expected to produce 50 million gallons of water per day.
"It's been done all over the world. It's been done for decades effectively. It's been done for decades in a way that's environmentally friendly," US Desalination Managing Member Douglas Allison said.
The project is privately funded. RGV-Desal said it has already secured a property in north South Padre Island for the facility.
Construction could start within two years.
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