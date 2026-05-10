BPUB alerts customers of momentary service interruptions

KRGV file photo.

As AEP Texas continues repair work on transmission lines following the recent storm, around 25,000 Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers on the west side of Brownsville may experience brief, momentary service interruptions.

BPUB said crews and operators are actively monitoring the situation and working to minimize disruptions that are the result of ongoing transmission line repairs and are not indicative of a larger system failure.

Customers who experience a prolonged outage can report it to BPUB by clicking here.

Updates will be shared as conditions develop.