Weather experts say storm that swept through the Valley produced a 'wet microburst'

The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage on Saturday in parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

Experts said the storm developed in Starr County and preliminary findings show the storm produced what meteorologists call a "wet microburst," which can often be confused with a tornado.

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"In this case, it was a fast-moving storm with no rotation we could discern on radar and we were thinking all along it was a microburst, kind of small scale, but air coming from the storm itself with a lot of water in it and then descending with a pull of gravity to slam in the ground," NWS Brownsville Warning Coordination Meteorologist Barry Goldsmith said.

The National Weather Service estimates winds reached between 65 and 80 miles per hour and a more detailed report on the storm is expected to be released on Sunday.

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Officials are urging residents to report damage done to their homes or business to the Texas Division of Emergency Management iSTAT survey.

To report damage, click here.