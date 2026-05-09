McAllen airport offers World Cup ticket giveaway with round-trip airfare

The McAllen International Airport is getting ready for a busy summer and the World Cup is a big reason why.

The airport has non-stop flights to three cities hosting World Cup games. They include Houston, Dallas and Monterrey.

Channel 5 News viewers have a chance to win two tickets to a World Cup game in one of those cities. McAllen airport officials said their giveaway also includes round-trip airfare.

"We wanted to give that opportunity to the fans, to the travelers, for us to be the gateway to this world experience," Director of Aviation Jeremy A. Santoscoy said.

The giveaway closes on Friday, May 29. To enter, click here.